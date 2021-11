Foran finished 12th at Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ swimming championship Wednesday at the Hutchinson Natatorium on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University.

Amity scored 1,114 points to take first place. Cheshire was second with 1,099.50 and Lauralton Hall third with 817.

Ellen Pan, Olivia Jones, Emma Fiorillo and Kaleigh Morton took fifth in the 200- freestyle relay with a time of 145.88 for coach Meghan Condon.

Pan, a sophomore, finished sixth in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:03.18. She was 13th in the 200-freestyle in 2:04.93.

Kayleigh Morton, a junior, was 10th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:21.80. She took 15th in the 100-butterfly (1:03.57).

Kelly Asparas, Erin Morton, Samantha Mauro and Grace Tavitian finished 16th in the 200-medley relay (2:13.89).

Erin Morton, a freshman, was 23rd in the 100-breastroke in 1:20.07 and 28th in the 200 IM (2:34.59).

Kayleigh Morton, Jones, Fiorillo and Pan were ninth in the 500-freestyle (3:57.42).

Fiorillo was 14th when the senior swam a 1:14.63 in the 100-breaststroke. She placed 21st in the 50-freestyle (26.98).

A sophomore, Jones was 17th in the 500-freestyle (5:48.54) and 20th in the 50-freestyle (26.93)

In diving, junior Riley Grunow was 17th and classmate Kaitlin Dobkowski tied for 19th.