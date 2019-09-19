Foran football shuts out Bassick Lions

BRIDGEPORT — Foran got itself back into the win column in dominating fashion, defeating Bassick 45-0 at Kennedy Stadium on Thursday.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season, when the team struggled with a 1-9 record.

The offense exploded for the Lions after a Week 1 defeat, where the team was only able to muster seven points against East Haven.

“It was a nice game for our offense,” Foran coach Tom Drew said. “It is our second year now in this offense and the kids are slowly picking it up and it is nice to have a showing like this where everything we put together looks the way we draw it up.”

Quarterback Andrew Janik led his team with two passing touchdowns and one rushing as Foran scored every time it had the ball.

Janik opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown rush early in the first quarter.

After a fumble recovery by Reilly Barry, Janik connected with Jack Dawid for a 47-yard touchdown to put Foran ahead 14-0 after another John Franco Menta extra point.

With 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter, a blocked Bassick punt had Foran once again in great field position.

The Lions took advantage to open the second quarter, with a Joe Capello 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Foran scored two more touchdowns within the next four minutes, on a Bill Phelan interception return for a touchdown and on a pass from Janik to Malcolm Chavez for a 35-0 halftime lead.

With the clock running, the defense continued to keep Bassick off the board in the second half.

A John Franco Menta field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 38-0.

A 10-yard rushing touchdown by Bryan Thompson in the last minutes of the game put the final touches on what has been a long awaited Foran victory.

“I think the biggest difference between a win and a loss is mistake free football,” Drew said. “We came out and we executed, there were no penalties involved and we protected the football. The kids executed the game plan.”