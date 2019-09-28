Foran football defeats Stratford in crossover game

Foran took control of its game with Stratford in the fourth quarter when the Lions topped the Red Devils, 26-13, at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Friday night.

Joe Capello’s second touchdown in this Alliance crossover game with Stratford, extended the Lions’ lead to 20-13. When Teddy Mauro found the end zone, coach Tom Drew’s club had locked up its second consecutive win.

Andrew Janik threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Capello, and Jon-Franco Menta’s PAT gave Foran a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Stratford (0-3) tied the game at 7 by the end of the period.

Will Phelan was on the receiving end of a 31-yard scoring pass from Janik, and another conversion kick made it 14-7 in the second.

Again, Stratford answered, but the conversion was no good and Foran took a 14-13 lead into the break.