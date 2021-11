Matt Miller ran for two touchdowns when Foran defeated Bassick 35-8 on Thursday.

Coach Tom Drew’s Lions are 4-5. Bassick is 1-9.

Miller, who rushed for 134 yards, opened the scoring with a 18-yard run.

Dylan Haig made the first of five conversion kicks.

Jack Cushman threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dean Ross and Kyle Pokornowski ran it in from a yard out for a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Cushman threw for 149 yards.

Ross had four catches for 95 yards.

Miller (4 yards) and Justin Daniels (5 yards) ran for touchdowns in the second period.