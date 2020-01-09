Foran fetes All-State athletes

The Foran High Athletic Department recognized athletes that earned All-State honors in 2019 at halftime of the Lions’ boys’ basketball game with Jonathan Law in the Edna Fraser Gymnasium.

Foran Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli announced each of the honorees.

“Jordan Macdonald is a four-time Class M state champion in the 100-yard butterfly,” Vitelli said of Macdonald, who will swim at Lehigh University next year. “Jordan holds nine school records.

“Nolan Bannon was Class M wrestling champion at 195 pounds. He had a senior record of 49-1 and was also SCC champion. Nolan is now in class at the UConn School of Physics.

“Nick Costantini was All-State in indoor track. He holds the school record in the pole vault in both the indoor (14 feet) and outdoor (14 feet 3 inches). Two time all-conference, Nick is studying athletic training at Southern Connecticut State and pole vaults for the Owls’ track team.

“Michael Simonelli is Foran’s first baseball player to make All State as a sophomore. Now a junior, Michael batted .404, with 6 doubles, 6 triples and a home run.

“Maxwell Tavitian was All State in lacrosse. In his career, he had 19 goals, 20 assists and 369 ground balls in 70 games. Maxwell is now playing lacrosse at Western New England University.

“Caleb Tondora was All State in soccer at the center back position as a sophomore in 2016 and a senior in 2018. A four-year varsity starter, he was a two-time captain and named All SCC. Caleb also captained and was a four-year member of the track team. He advanced to the State Open in the high jump in both his junior and senior seasons. Caleb is currently majoring in Data Science in the Honors Program at Bryant University, where he is a high jump specialist on the Division I men’s track team.”