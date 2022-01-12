Foran falls to unbeaten Hand in girls basketball

Foran lost to unbeaten Daniel Hand 56-32 in girls\u2019 basketball on Tuesday. Faith Doyle scored 15 points for Foran. Mary Rodrigues had eight points and Abby Sanwald six. Hand 56, Foran 32 Foran (2-3) Abby Sanwald 2 0 2-2 6, Mary Rodrigues 1 2 0-0 8, Megan McTigue 0 0 0-2 0, Ava Deitelbaum 0 1 0-0 3, Faith Doyle 0 4 3-5 15 Hand (5-0) Brooke Salutari 0 1 0-0 3, Sophia Coppola 3 2 0-2 12, Coco Rourke 2 0 0-1 4, Maya Blomberg 5 0 0-0 10, Natalie Lucas 1 0 0-0 2, Carson Miller 4 0 0-0 8, Annie Goodrich 1 1 1-2 6, Abbey Richard 2 0 0-0 4, Lucy Schwarz 1 1 0-0 5