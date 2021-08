Foran has released its fall sport tryout requirements and dates.

In order to play sports, you must have a current sports physical, a signed permission slip, a signed concussion form, a signed sudden cardiac arrest form and a signed Covid 19 release form.

Physicals must be mailed or emailed to Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli at Foran High School. All the other forms can be completed on your PowerSchool Account or they can be downloaded from the school website.

If you have any questions please call 203-783-3502 Ext 5 or email avitelli@milforded.org

Football

Aug. 12 @ 6:00 pm (Turf)

Aug. 13 @ 6:00 pm (Turf)

Aug. 14 @ 9:00 am (Turf)

Boys Cross Country

Aug. 26 @ 8:00 am (Track) (Grades 10-12)

Aug. 27 @ 8:00 am (Track) (Grades 9-12)

Aug. 28 @ 7:30 am (Track) (Grades 9-12)

Girls Cross Country

Aug. 26 @ 8:00 am (Track) (Grades 10-12)

Aug. 27 @ 8:00 am (Track) (Grades 9-12)

Aug. 28 @ 7:30 am (Track) (Grades 9-12)

Boys Soccer

Aug. 26 @ 8:30 am (KMT) (Grades 10-12)

3:00 pm (KMT) (Grades 9-12)

Aug. 27 @ 8:30 am & 3:00 pm (KMT) (9-12)

Aug. 28 @ 8:30 am (KMT) & 3:00 pm (Turf) (Grades 9-12)

Girls Soccer

Aug. 26 @ 5:00 pm (KMT)

Aug. 27 @ 5:00 pm (KMT)

Aug. 28 @ 8:30 am (KMT) & 3:00 pm (Turf)

***Must attend both sessions on Aug. 28***

Girls Swimming & Diving

Aug. 26 @ 1:00 pm (Pool)

Aug. 27 @ 8:30 am (Pool)

Aug. 28 @ 7:00 am (Pool)

Volleyball

Aug. 26 @ 4:30 pm (Gym)

Aug. 27 @ 9:00 am (Gym)

Aug. 28 @ 9:00 am (Gym)