Foran opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run and then held off host Jonathan Law, 39-37, in girls’ basketball.

Mary Rodrigues scored 11 points to lead the winning Lions, who improved to 8-4.

Shelby Green scored 14 points for 6-4 Law.

Law led 5-4 after one period.

A junior, Rodrigues made a 3-pointer in each of the next three quarters.

The Lions’ Sam Young connected for five points and had 12 rebounds.

Mia Loewenberg had two assists and a basket when Foran rallied from a 30-29 deficit in the final stanza.

A senior, Loewenberg finished with eight rebounds and six assists.

Mariyah Reid’s steal and breakaway hoop began Law’s comeback in the final 1:04.

Jenna Wasserman powered in a rebound and Sabrina Lawless made a tough 3-pointer with 10 seconds on the clock, but Law never got the ball back.

Foran’s Faith Doyle scored eight points with two 3-pointers. Courtney Musante and Lowenberg scored six each. Abby Sanwald made a three.

Lawless had three 3-pointers and 11 points for Law. Reid and Paige Jolley each scored five points.