Foran opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run and then held off host Jonathan Law, 39-37, in girls’ basketball.

Foran coach Bob Asmussen and Law mentor Dan Young agreed rebounding was a decisive factor after the Lions reversed the Lady Lawmen’s 42-36 victory on Dec. 22.

“Mary Rodrigues and Sam Young were big for us on the boards,” Asmussen said. “We needed to box out better, jump to the ball and meet it in the air.

Young said: “Foran did a nice job with offensive rebounds and getting those extra possessions. You work so hard to get a stop, then find you have to do it again.”

Rodrigues scored 11 points to lead the winning Lions, who improved to 8-4. Sam Young connected for five points and had 12 rebounds. Shelby Green scored 14 points for 6-4 Law.

A junior, Rodrigues made a 3-pointer in three straight quarters, after Law took a 5-4 lead in the first period. Law’s Sabrina Lawless (11 points) knocked down a three to open the second quarter. Foran’s Courtney Musante made a brace of free throws and Faith Doyle’s long range shot tied things at 12-all midway through the period.

Foran continued its nine-point run behind baskets by Abby Sanwald, Doyle and Rodrigues. Young and Doyle had assists.

Green hit a free throw and made a runner before Young’s nifty baseline move and Doyle’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key gave Foran a 24-15 lead at the break.

“Everyone contributes,” Asmussen said. “We play well when we don’t force the tempo. We have a lot of productive players.”

Law came out of the break and scored seven straight points.

Green, who must have had an oxygen mask under the required one, didn’t turn the ball over once despite double team pressure on every inbounds. She followed her press-break basket with an assist on Paige Jolley’s 3-pointer. Green added two free throws to close the deficit to 24-22.

Young said of his 5-foot-7 guard: “Shelby demands a lot from herself and asks the same from her teammates. She is a four-year starter who has gone from a substitute for defense, to our third scoring option, to running everything.”

Green found Lawless open for a three, made a pair of free throws, then came out of the pack with a defensive rebound and fed Jolley for a breakaway basket for a 30-29 lead.

Foran responded behind its own senior, Mia Loewenberg, when it put a nine-point run together in the final stanza.

Loewenberg assisted on a Rodrigues’ three. The 5-foot-5 guard then snuck in for a weakside rebound and put back basket. She next found Young for a bucket on the block and scored a basket. Loewenberg finished with eight rebounds and six assists.

Up 39-30 after two more free throws from Musante and a freebie by Sanwald, Foran had to withstand a Law rally in the last two minutes. Mariyah Reid’s steal and breakaway hoop began Law’s comeback. Jenna Wasserman powered in a rebound and Lawless made a tough 3-pointer with 10 seconds on the clock, but Law never got the ball back.

Doyle scored eight points with two 3-pointers. Musante and Lowenberg scored six each. Law’s Lawless had three 3-pointers.

“We showed a lot of composure,” Asmussen said. “We get the open shots when we move the ball like we did tonight. Having Courtney Musante (5-foot-9 senior) back was huge. She is always an outlet in the middle and can play like a guard or a center.”

