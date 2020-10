Foran edges Lauralton in soccer

Foran High rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat Lauralton Hall 4-3 in soccer on Tuesday.

The Lions’ Anna Byers scored a pair of goals. Colleen Ardolino and Zoe Fallon had one each.

Foran’s Hanna Della Bitta-Falkowski made 5 saves.

Mia Cristodero, Katerina Koutouvides and Julia Sciallo had goals for the Crusaders.

Lauralton’s Allie Vincent played in goal for 65 minutes had two saves. Julia Zapadka played 15 minutes in goal and had three saves and didn’t allow a goal.