Foran earns SCC junior varsity wrestling title

Recommended Video:

Foran captured first place at the Southern Connecticut Conference JV Tournament held at Mercy High on Friday.

Coach Dave Esposito and Noel Luth’s Lions posted a score of 252.5. Amity (221.5) was second.

Foran placed 14 wrestlers.

Anthony DiPietro, David Dong, Eliot Poffenberger and Chris Capomolla earned titles.

Keith Pokornowski, James Palermo, Joe Cichowski, Jahangir Khan, James Taylor, Drew Izzo, Owen McCabe, Barry Held and Jacob Papazoglou were runners-up.

Taking third were Oliver Ardey, James Reilly and Jason Cruz.