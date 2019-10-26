Foran drops match to Sheehan

Foran’s girls’ volleyball team lost an SCC match to Sheehan, 3-1 (6-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14), on Friday.

Isabel Messore (6 aces) Tori Lanese (6 aces, 5 kills) and Mary Grace Weissauer (5 aces, 10 digs) led coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (3-15).

For Sheehan, now 8-10), Caitlyn Hunt (13 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 block), Gretchen Seibt (3 kills, 4 digs, 1 block and Emily Jockle (4 aces, 1 kill, 18 assists, 8 digs) were keys to victory.