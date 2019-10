Foran draws with Hamden

Foran played Hamden to a 0-0 draw in an SCC boys’ soccer match on Friday.

Luca Marinelli had four saves and Dan Cronin two stops in net for coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions 4-6-3.

Hamden had 11 shots to 4 for Foran.

The Green Dragons’ Elias Hinini made three saves.