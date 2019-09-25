Foran defeats three opponents in girls cross country

Mia Williams was first for Foran when coach Shannon Ramsey’s Lions swept three opponents in girls’ country at the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday

Results: Foran 17, West Haven 43; Foran 21, Hillhouse 38; Foran 27, Sacred Heart 28; Hillhouse 21, West Haven 35; Sacred Heart 15, West Haven 46; Sacred Heart 25 Hillhouse 32.

Individual results: 1. Mia Williams (F), 22:28, 2. Emily Birney (SH), 22:48; 3. Don’nay Davis (HH), 22:49, 4. Haley Ruane (F), 24:23, 5. Iris Chen (F), 24:38; 6. Bernedette Karpel (HH), 24:46; 7. Karly Martino (SH), 24:46; 8. Reya Ekeh (SH), 25:26; 9. Enyla Williams (HH), 25:27; 10. Chase Ireland (SH), 25:29.

Foran 4-3, Sacred Heart 1-3, Hillhouse 1-4, West Haven 0-5