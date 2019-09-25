Mia Williams was first for Foran when coach Shannon Ramsey’s Lions swept three opponents in girls’ country at the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday

Results: Foran 17, West Haven 43; Foran 21, Hillhouse 38; Foran 27, Sacred Heart 28; Hillhouse 21, West Haven 35; Sacred Heart 15, West Haven 46; Sacred Heart 25 Hillhouse 32.

Individual results: 1. Mia Williams (F), 22:28, 2. Emily Birney (SH), 22:48; 3. Don’nay Davis (HH), 22:49, 4. Haley Ruane (F), 24:23, 5. Iris Chen (F), 24:38; 6. Bernedette Karpel (HH), 24:46; 7. Karly Martino (SH), 24:46; 8. Reya Ekeh (SH), 25:26; 9. Enyla Williams (HH), 25:27; 10. Chase Ireland (SH), 25:29.

Foran 4-3, Sacred Heart 1-3, Hillhouse 1-4, West Haven 0-5