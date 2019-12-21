Foran defeats Weston, moves to 2-0 on season

MILFORD — Foran continued its promising start to the boys basketball season, notching a comprehensive 55-38 non-league victory over Weston on Saturday afternoon at Edna L. Fraser Gymnasium.

Senior swingman John Shannon scored a game-high 18 points for the undefeated Lions (2-0), who trailed just once, 2-0 one minute into the contest.

Weston (0-2) scored the game’s first basket, a layup by Mickey Stack at the 7:00 mark, but did not tally its next field goal until Nate Slump’s putback with 4:04 left in the first half.

“Our goal is to hold teams under 48 and we were able to do that the last two games,” Foran head coach Ian Kirkpatrick said. “If we continue to defend, I think moving forward we will be in games and compete with some good teams.”

The Trojans managed just three free throws during the 10:56 span, falling behind 14-6.

Foran countered with a 9-2 run, capped by a reverse layup from Trey Deitelbaum to give the Lions their largest lead of the game 23-10.

“We got off to a really slow start offensively,” Weston head coach Jamaal Gibbs said. “Shots weren’t falling. Foran did a good job of packing it in…Hats off to them for picking up on that, that we weren’t hitting shots.”

The Lions continued to attack the rim, forcing Weston into foul trouble. Foran knocked down 11-of-16 from the line, helping it build a 27-15 halftime edge.

“Free throws were huge, especially in the first half,” Kirkpatrick said. “We got in the bonus early and we were able to convert.”

At the start of the third quarter, Josh Handel sank a 3-pointer to narrow the Trojan deficit to 29-20. That was as close as Weston got, as Foran responded with an 11-0 flurry.

Tyler Griffin’s layup at the 2:51 mark of the third quarter made 40-20 and Weston never recovered.

“We knew they’re a long team so we really wanted to get inside and kick it out,” Shannon said. “We wanted to get ahead early and push the tempo, be aggressive on defense.”

Weston won the fourth quarter, 15-13, but it was too little, too late.

“We’re working,” Gibbs said. “But we have to have a sense of urgency. You can’t wait until game ten to fix it. We have a great group and we work hard but it’s about getting better and being more consistent on a daily basis.”

On the flip side, Foran will continue to try to implement its winning formula of rugged defense and timely scoring from Shannon, Trey Deitelbaum (13 points) and Anthony Davis (9 points).

“Our effort on the defensive end is tremendous,” Kirkpatrick said.

Foran returns to action on Monday, traveling to Hartford to face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy at 2 p.m. Weston will be on the road in Westport against Staples at 2.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

John Shannon scored 18 points to lead the Lions.

QUOTABLE

FORAN 55, WESTON 38

Weston 3 12 8 15 38

Foran 11 16 15 13 55

Weston (0-2)

Jake Jones 3 2-4 9 Evan Levine 1 0-0 2 Josh Handel 3 0-0 9 Nate Slump 1 0-2 2 Alexander Colman 1 0-0 2 Daniel Bello 1 2-2 4 Mickey Stack 4 0-0 8 Nate Luchetta 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 4-8 38

Foran (2-0)

Tyler Griffin 2 3-4 7 Anthony Davis 2 4-7 9 Trey Deitelbaum 3 5-6 13 John Shannon 8 2-8 18 Jason Giambra 3 0-0 6 Charlie Diamantis 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16-27 55