Foran defeats West Haven, to play for division title

Third-seeded Foran High upended No. 2 seed West Haven 2-0 in the SCC Division A semifinal round on Tuesday.

Foran will play at No. 1 seed Shelton for the title on Thursday at 6 p.m. Shelton defeated Law 1-0 in its semifinal.

Anna Byers scored an unassisted goal in the first half to give coach Casey Blake’s Lions the lead.

Colleen Ardolino’ scored unassisted after the break.

Foran had 11 shots to West Haven’s 5.

Hanna Della Bitta-Falkowski had 5 saves for Foran.

West Haven’s Kassidy Carrano made 9 saves.