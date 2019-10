Foran defeats Sacred Heart Academy in five sets

Foran was led by senior’s Briana Brassell and Isabel Messore when coach Julie Esposito’s Lions defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 3-2, on Monday night.

Brassell had 12 kills and four blocks, as Foran knocked off SHA now 13-6.

Messore had 23 assists, seven aces and five digs in the 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory.

Foran (4-15) will visit Jonathan Law (15-3) tomorrow night at 6.

SHA was led by Julia Tangari (11 digs) and Justine Manning (5 kills, 8 digs).