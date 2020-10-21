Foran defeats Notre Dame in boys soccer

Braydon Young and Gianni Troia scored goals for Foran in its 2-0 boys’ soccer win against Notre Dame of West Haven on Tuesday.

Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions (4-1-1) will host Law (5-1-0) on Tuesday at 6.

Ben Cogan assisted on Young’s goal in the 35th minute.

Troia scored at the 42-minue mark off an assist from Thomas Kummer.

Luca Marinelli stopped 6 shots to post the clean sheet.

Matt Tobin made 3 saves for Notre Dame.