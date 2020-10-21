https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-defeats-Notre-Dame-in-boys-soccer-15663942.php
Foran defeats Notre Dame in boys soccer
Braydon Young and Gianni Troia scored goals for Foran in its 2-0 boys’ soccer win against Notre Dame of West Haven on Tuesday.
Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions (4-1-1) will host Law (5-1-0) on Tuesday at 6.
Ben Cogan assisted on Young’s goal in the 35th minute.
Troia scored at the 42-minue mark off an assist from Thomas Kummer.
Luca Marinelli stopped 6 shots to post the clean sheet.
Matt Tobin made 3 saves for Notre Dame.
