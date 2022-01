Foran held Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy to single digit scoring in every quarter of its 54-20 non-league boys’ basketball game in Milford on Saturday.

“I'm happy for my players, after a tough start to our season, we were able to come together as a team and work hard to get our first win,” Foran coach Ian Kirkpatrick said. “We will look to build off this win and continue to improve everyday we take the court.”