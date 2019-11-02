https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-defeats-Guilford-31-27-14804336.php
Foran defeats Guilford, 31-27
Andrew Janik threw three touchdown passes to Will Phelan when coach Tom Drew’s Foran football team defeated Guilford, 31-27, on Friday.
The Lions improved to 4-3; the Indians are 3-4.
Franco Menta kicked a 33-yard field goal and Janik ran for a 6-yard touchdown for a 10-0 first-quarter lead over the host Indians.
It was 17-0 at the half, after Phelan’s 15-yard TD reception and Menta’s second of four conversion kicks.
Guilford made it 17-6 after three quarters and put three scores on the board in the final period.
Foran responded with Janik connecting with Phelan for TD tosses good for 55 and 13 yards.
Photo: John Vanacore / For Hearst Connecticut Media
