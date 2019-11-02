Foran defeats Guilford, 31-27

Andrew Janik threw three touchdown passes to Will Phelan when coach Tom Drew’s Foran football team defeated Guilford, 31-27, on Friday.

The Lions improved to 4-3; the Indians are 3-4.

Franco Menta kicked a 33-yard field goal and Janik ran for a 6-yard touchdown for a 10-0 first-quarter lead over the host Indians.

It was 17-0 at the half, after Phelan’s 15-yard TD reception and Menta’s second of four conversion kicks.

Guilford made it 17-6 after three quarters and put three scores on the board in the final period.

Foran responded with Janik connecting with Phelan for TD tosses good for 55 and 13 yards.