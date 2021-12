Foran defeated Fairfield Prep 48-30 in wrestling on Tuesday.

Kelly Aspras put the Lions on top 6-0 when the sophomore won her 138-pound bout in 3:54. It was the first victory for a female wrestler in team history.

Prep led 18-6 when Oliver Ardrey pinned in 2:18 at 160 pounds and Max Newton won by 36-second fall at 170 to tie the match.

Foran’s Nick Cefeloni pinned in 1:20 at 195, Barry Held in 1:21 at 220 and 106-pounder Keith Pokornowski won by fall in 47 seconds. Frances Navarra was awarded a forfeit at 113 pounds.