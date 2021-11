Foran pulled away from East Haven to win 57-14 in an SCC football game Friday.

Coach Tom Drew’s Lions led 22-14 after one quarter, then shut down the Easties the next three periods.

AJ Edmond ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns, as Foran improved to 3-5.

Jack Cushman threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Dean Ross for the first score. Matt Miller ran for a 5-yard touchdown and Edmond had a 4-yarder and two-point conversion. Dylan Haig had two PATs.

Edmond (8 yards) and Cushman (15 yards) rushed for scores in the second quarter. Haig added two conversion kicks for a 36-14 halftime lead.

Edmond ran for an 11-yard touchdown and Miller a 7-yarder in the third period. Haig tacked on both kicks.

Gabe Bonessi had a 12-yard touchdown in the final period. Haig made his seventh PAT.

Cushman finished with 179 yards passing and 34 yards on the ground.

Ross caught passes good for 107 yards.

Foran will host Bassick Friday at 7.