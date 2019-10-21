Foran defeats Career 5-0 in SCC boys soccer

Sean Park scored a pair of goals and Ben Cogan had a goal and two assists when Foran defeated Career, 5-0, in an SCC boys’ soccer match on Monday.

Brendan May, Park and Cogan each scored in a three-minute span to give coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions a 3-0 lead at the 25-minute mark. Tom Kummer, Cogan and Austin Vance had assists.

Par’s second goal came in the 38th minute, with Braydon Young earning the assist.

Mike Young scored in the 49th minute off a pass from Cogan.

Foran outshot the Panthers, 18-11.

Luca Marinelli stopped five shots for the Lions.