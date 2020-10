Foran defeats Branford in girls volleyball

Foran improved to 6-3 on the season with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-11) win against Branford on Tuesday.

Tori Lanese had 7 aces and 3 kills for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions.

Ava Steigbigel had 5 kills.

Mary Grace Weissauer had 5 aces.