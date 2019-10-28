https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Foran-defeats-Amistad-to-make-state-tournament-14569853.php
Foran defeats Amistad to make state tournament
Ben Cogan scored on two penalty kicks in the second half when coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions defeated Amistad, 2-0, to earn a berth in the state tournament on Monday.
Cogan’s first goal came in the 63rd minute. He added his second tally four minutes later.
Foran closed its regular season at 5-6-3.
The Lions had 10 shots to Amistad’s 4.
Luca Marinelli made three saves; Amistad’s Ty Streater had eight saves.
View Comments