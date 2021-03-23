Foran coach Kirkpatrick looks back at boys basketball season

The Foran boys’ basketball team had a bus ride home from its SCC Division II playoff win against Sheehan that coach Ian Kirkpatrick hopes will carry forward into next season.
“That game showed them what they are capable of and it was good for the kids to get to play in the postseason,” said Kirkpatrick of the 10th-seeded Lions’ 69-62 win against No. 7 Sheehan. “It wasn’t a normal year for anyone. With one returning starter I knew there would be growing pains against the upper echelon teams. But my guys always worked hard and improved throughout the season, so I was proud of them.”