“It’s good to see the girls smiling, energized and happy to be on the court,” Foran girls’ basketball coach Bob Asmussen said. “Each day is a blessing to be out there and I want them to be happy for the season that we have.”

Four-year starter Lauren Heenan returns for her senior season to captain the Lions for the second consecutive season.

“Lauren is a good leader on and off the court. They respect her,” Asmussen said of his point guard who averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 assists as a junior. “She is a good shooter, takes care of the ball, plays good defense and has a great basketball IQ. She’ll get the ball to the right spot.”

Tryouts yielded the same number of players, but Foran (4-16 last year) is young.

“We have girls with experience and some with not as much experience,” Asmussen said. “We’re looking for girls to separate (from the pack) a little bit and get better. I’m confident each week they will get better, which means our depth will get better.”

Junior Abby Sanwald, a two-year starter at shooting guard who made 2.4 steals per game, will play in the backcourt with sophomores Zoe Fallon and Jamie D’Avignon.

“Up front we have Mary Rodrigues (sophomore) and Courtney Musante, a junior who has played a lot of minutes for us since her freshman year,” Asmussen said. “Courtney averaged almost 6 points and 7 rebounds a game.

“Junior Mia Loewenberg and sophomore Samantha Young are back with us and we will get deeper into the rotation with junior Grace Tavitian and sophomore Teresa Shugrue at center.”

Asmussen said that who plays and when is a question that needs time to answer.

“We don’t have a set rotation,” he said. “A lot of girls will be force fed into the program because with COVID-19 not many girls had a chance to play in the offseason. It will take time. Like most teams we will get better as season goes on.”

Foran visits Shelton on Friday and Amity on Tuesday.

“The attitude is great and so is the effort,” Asmussen said. “They are all pulling for each other. Practices are positive. The girls want to improve. They are happy to be together playing sports. A month ago, no one knew if they would have that opportunity.”

