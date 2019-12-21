Foran closes game on run to defeat Cheshire

Foran High finished the game with an 8-0 run in the final two minutes, capped by two free throws from Lauren Heenan, and coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions defeated Cheshire 37-34 to open their season on Friday night.

Courtney Musante scored 11 points, Mia Lowenberg had 8 rebounds, Mia Tunucci had 9 rebounds and Heenan had 6 steals to lead Foran.

FORAN 37, CHESHIRE 34

Cheshire 8-12-8-6 34

Foran 7-8-11-11 37

Cheshire (0-1)

Lurz 2-3-3-7 Clark 4-0-0-8 DeMatteo 0-0-0-0 Perlini 5-0-0-12 Givens 1-0-0-2 Watson 0-0-1-0 Grayson 0-0-0-0 Wetmore 0-0-0-0 Watkinson 2-1-1-3 Post 1-0-0-2

Totals 15 4-5 34

Foran (1-0)

Heenan 1-4-4-6 Sanwald 1-3-6-5 Tunucci 2-3-3-7 Musante 3-6-8-11 Loewenberg 0-1-2-1 Wisniewski 0-0-2-0 Shugrue 0-1-2-1 Collins 1-2-4-3.

Totals: 8 20-31 37

3-point Made: Cheshire Perlini 2, Foran Musante