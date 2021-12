Foran returns five players with varsity experience for the 2021-22 season.

“Our captains are Charlie Diamantis, Matteo Tonelli and Brayden Young,” coach Ian Kirkpatrick said. “They are three returning starters. When Matteo hurt his ankle last season, Jack D’Avignon came on and got varsity experience. Joe Gaetano came off the bench for Todd Harris, was our senior captain.”

Foran lost 61-35 to Daniel Hand in its opener and dropped a 61-54 decision to Branford on Monday.

“We played at Hand. It was good first test for us. It was awesome for the kids to play in front of a crowd in a hostile environment. We came away with some positives,” Kirkpatrick said.

Diamantis scored 19 points in the opener. Gaetano had nine.

“Charlie has the ability to be an All-League player,” his coach said of the 6-2 senior. “He is stronger and has the skill set to play inside and outside for Everything kind of runs through Charlie. He is going to get attention.”

Gaetano led the way with 21 points versus Branford. Diamantis scored 15 and Breydon Young had nine.

Kirkpatrick said: “Joe is our post player. He can also take it outside and hit the jumper (two 3-pointers against Branford). I feel that we are deep enough to get contributions from everyone on the offensive end. Matteo can shoot it. Brayden is versatile and is taking on a bigger role with the scoring. Charlie, Matteo, Jack D’Avignon and Brayden give us a 4-guard system this year.”

“Joe Gaetano, Charlie Diamantis and Brayden Young give us physicality inside,” he added. “A.J. Edmond coming off the bench gives us depth there. Liam Young will see time for us. We have a seven-player rotation and are looking for other guys to step forward as well. If we can make shots, our defense has improved, and that gives us a chance to be successful. The kids are thrilled to be out there competing.

