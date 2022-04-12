Foran brings back top point producers from state team

Foran boys’ lacrosse coach Brian Adkins brings back a bulk of the scoring from a team that made it to the state tournament.
“We return over 84 percent of our scoring. Because of that COVID season in 2020, a lot of kids who would have been JV players got thrown in and had to play varsity. They got experience on the fly,” said Adkins, now in his 10th season with the Lions. “Our top three scorers last year were from the attack. Now we feel we can score from our midfield too. Each game we try to figure out where the matchup is and how to attack that.”