Nate Huebner and Xavier Douglas each won a pair of individual events when the Foran boys’ track improved to 6-1 after a tri-meet with Hamden and Lyman Hall.

Huebner was first in the 110 high hurdles, the 300 intermediate hurdles and was part of the winning 4x400 relay with Joe DeFreitas, Basit Iddriss and Jonathan Lahov. Douglas topped the field in the triple jump and long jump.