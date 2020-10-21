Foran boys top Law cross country

The Foran High boys’ cross country team defeated Jonathan Law 24-36 in a tri-meet with Amity on Wednesday.

Coach Rick Raucci’s Lions dropped a 20-41 decision to Amity, while Amity topped coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen 21-40

Top 20 finishers for Foran were Nathaniel Huebner (3rd, 18:11), Cole Heitmann (8th, 18:59), Tighe Duggan (13th, 19:21), Damon Downs (14th, 19:37), Max Newton (15th, 19:37), Joshua Cummings (16th, 19:39) and Cole Cahill (19th, 19:54).

Law was led in the Top 20 by Liam Fedigan (2nd, 17:26), Amir Elhelw (6th, 18:47), Jack Aliberti (17th, 19:49) and Luke Pleimann (20th, 19:26).

Other top runners for Foran were Brett Dumais (20:13), Kevin Chen (20:34), Jake Duggan (20:58), Michael Maurice (21:27), Joseph DeFreitas (21:35), Gavin Kaminski (21:51), James Galaburri (23:52), Grey Kerrison (23:55), Braden Munn (25:51), Thomas Melillo (26:02) and Andrew Richetelli (32:49).

Pacing Law were James Marino (20:19), Charles Wang (20:21), Daniel Folloni (20:23), Christian Andriolas (21:22), Travis Zeidler (21:23), Dallas Fasanella (21:23), Nolan McKenna-Hansen (21:25), Brendan Buchner (21:37), Jake Ackley (21:56), Hunter Fonck (22:08), Jeanero King (22:37), Pardhip Nair (22:48), Sam Johnson (22:56), Aidan Ryan (23:07), Patrick Paules-Harrold (23:07), Tanner Matchett (23:17), Aidan Hope (23:18), Justin Lazar (25:19), Jacob Cupole (25:32), Rishabh Nair (26:18), Siddharth Gautham (26:32), Samuel Griffin (26:34), Will Chiero (27:27) and Christopher Rickard (29:08).