The Foran boys’ 4x400 relay team of Basit Iddriss, Nate Huebner, Joe DeFreitas and Jonathan Lahov had what coach Pete Jambor called: “An amazing week.”

The quartet broke the 46-year-old school record in the event with a time of 3:33.8 against Branford.

“They shattered their own record by nearly four full seconds posting a time of 3:30.1 against Jonathan Law,” Jambor said. “They are now ranked first in the SCC, first in Class M and fifth in the state.”

Iddriss also took first in the 400 and 800-meter runs. Huebner won the 110 high hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Luke Cruz was first in the shot put, Ian Eisenman in the discus, and Xavier Douglas in the triple jump.