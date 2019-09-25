Foran boys cross country defeats Hillhouse

Foran boys defeated Hillhouse in a cross country meet at the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday.

Results: West Haven 17, Foran 38; Notre Dame 15, Foran 50; Foran 15, Hillhouse 50; Notre Dame 20, West Haven 40; West Haven 15, Hillhouse 50; Notre Dame 15, Hillhouse 50

Individual results: 1. Sebastian Villanueva (WH), 18:21, 2. Ohm Patel (ND), 18:31, 3. Oliver Shannon (ND), 18:54, 4. Gabriel Quinn (ND), 19:03; 5. Devin Rodriguez (ND), 19:07; 6. Kevin Sevigny (ND), 19:19; 7. Jacob Carson (ND), 19:58; 8. James Weber (WH), 19:59; 9. Khai Outhavong (WH), 20:01; 10. Ryan Martinez Miranda (WH), 20:03.

Notre Dame 4-0, Hillhouse 1-4, Foran 1-7, West Haven 0-5