Foran blanks Amistad in boys soccer match
The Foran boys’ soccer team stayed on the attack, outshooting Amistad 30-9, when coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions won a 3-0 decision on Thursday.
Sean Park scored in the 36th minute, with Thomas Kummer earning the assist.
Ben Cogan took to score to 2-0 in the 50th minute. Brendan May assisted.
May’s goal with 16 minutes remaining completed the scoring. Cristian Boutote had the assist.
Luca Marinelli had six saves to post the shutout.
