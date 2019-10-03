Foran blanks Amistad in boys soccer match

The Foran boys’ soccer team stayed on the attack, outshooting Amistad 30-9, when coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions won a 3-0 decision on Thursday.

Sean Park scored in the 36th minute, with Thomas Kummer earning the assist.

Ben Cogan took to score to 2-0 in the 50th minute. Brendan May assisted.

May’s goal with 16 minutes remaining completed the scoring. Cristian Boutote had the assist.

Luca Marinelli had six saves to post the shutout.