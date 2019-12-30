Foran Lions take second at Trumbull Duals

Foran placed second at the Trumbull Duals on Saturday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions defeated Berlin 62-12, Pomperaug 52-27 and Westhill 60-15 to win Pool C.

Foran defeated Trumbull, 42-33, to get to the Dual finals where Manchester scored a 37-36 win.

Foran was Class M runners-up to Killingly a year ago, after taking the title twice.

“The good thing is the kids that have been here have seen the success and the process that we do,” Esposito said. “The new kids coming on are buying in pretty quick. The first few weeks in the room they get a feel for the expectations and the level there are expected to wrestle at. We’re still getting down to weights, and sickness, as all teams are going through. The next couple of weeks we’ll figure out where we are.”

Ethan Edmondson and Reilly Barry are team captains.

“We have a lot of young guys wrestling and that leaves room for improvement and that is exciting,” said Edmondson, a junior who placed fifth in the state at 145 pounds a year ago. “As a captain, you tell them becoming better wrestling will make them better at leading as well.”

Barry, a four-year wrestler competing at 160 pounds,” said, “It is all about being there for each other. We graduated 19 seniors, but we don’t have less expectations than (winning) a state championship. We have good young kids, a couple of talented freshmen and sophomores. We are coming together as a team.”

Barry is getting in wrestling shape after playing defensive back for the Lions’ football team.

“It is a quick turnaround,” he said. “You feel like you just aren’t ready until you get enough time in the wrestling room. The sports do go hand in hand: I feel wrestling made me a much better football player.”

For Edmondson, there isn’t really an offseason.

“I wrestle as much as I can and do conditioning,” he said. “I attended a few tournaments, freestyle and Greco, then I wrestled with the South Side Club (in Trumbull). I have team goals and personal goals — winning Class M.”

Esposito likes his team.

“Our numbers are still very good, and we have a lot of depth for the dual meet season,” he said. “We just have to get the good guys to be better and get them ready for the tournament season. I think in the end we will be one of the teams that have a final say.”

Trumbull Duals

Ryan Jordan (16-4 at 145), Ethan Edmondson (2:41 at 152), Michael Vanchot (35 seconds at 138), Antonio Madero (1:35 at 106), Kyle Pokorowski (2:51 at 132), Reilly Barry (1:00 at 160) and Phillip Boyles (3:00 at 195) had wins versus Pomperaug.

Winning bouts against Berlin were Madero, Craig Mager (1:18 at 120), Pokorowski (1:01), Vanchot (13-1), Barry (9-0) and Boyles (5:07).

Pokorowski (1:32), Jordan (16-1), Edmondson (13-5) and Boyles (2:30) had wins on the mat against Manchester.

Versus Westhill, Madero (25 seconds), Josho (28 seconds), Edmondson (9-7), Boyles (3:30), Barry (6-4 at 170), Madarang (5:30 at 220) and Antony Dipietro (3:13 at 106).

In the win over Trumbull, Barry (9-5), Madero (8-1), Edmondson, Dipietro, Pokorowski, Madarang (2:42), Pat Rescanski (1:42 at heavyweight) and Vanchot (1:09) posted victories.

Lion tourney

Foran won 3-of-4 matches at the Edna Fraser Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.

The Lions defeated Ledyard (53-23), Nonnewaug (70-12) and Fairfield Prep (65-18). They lost to Haddam-Killingworth (43-33).

Winning four bouts were Tanish Joshi at 120 pounds, Phillip Boyles at 195 pounds and Jacob Madarang at 220 pounds.

Antonio Madero at 106, Craig Maher at 126, Kyle Pokornowski at 132, Michael Vanchot at 138, Ethan Edmondson at 145/152 and Pat Rescanski at heavyweight were triple winners.

Against Ledyard, Madero (1:52 at 106 pounds), Pokornowski (2:16 at 132), Vanchot (3:34 at 138), Sam Poffenberger (1:20 at 170), Eliot Poffenberger (3:38 at 182), Boyles (1:08 at 195) and Rescanski (3:12 at heavyweight) won by fall. Joshi won a 12-4 major decision at 120 pounds, Edmondson a 13-2 major decision at 152 and Madarang a 6-1 decision at 220.

In the match with Nonnewaug, Anthony Giordano pinned in 1:35 at 113 pounds, Joshi in 30 seconds, Pokornowski in 1:23, Reilly Barry in 1:22 at 160, and Madarang in 1:00. Ryan Jordan won a 16-2 major decision at 145. Magor, Vanchot, Edmondson, Sam Poffenberger, Boyles and Rescanski were awarded forfeits.

Against Prep, Madero in 30 seconds, Joshi in 1:22, Mager in 5:33, Edmondson in 1:45, Boyles in 5:45, Madarang in 45 seconds and Rescanski in 2:20 pinned. Pokornowski won by 16-0 technical fall. Elliot Poffenberger won by default. Giordano and Vanchot won unopposed.

In the match with Haddam-Killingworth, Madero pinned in 17 seconds, Joshi in 1:30, Mager in 1:40, Boyles in 39 seconds and Madarang in 1:10. Edmondson won a 7-1 decision.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354