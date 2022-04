Foran defeated Cheshire 79-69 and Guilford 87-61 in its first meet of the season. Earning firsts were David Grant Eckhart (4x100 relay, high jump), Grey Kerrison (4x100 relay), Jonathan Lahav (4x100 relay), A.J. Edmond (4x100 relay), Nate Huebner (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, 4x400 relay), Xavier Douglas (long jump, triple jump), Max Newton (pole vault, 4x400 relay), Joe Defreitas (4x400 relay) and Basit Iddriss (4x400 relay).

Law girls’ track

Caden Simpson (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Sydney Simpson (100, long jump), Mackenzie Powers (100) and Mackensie Ott (high jump) have qualified for states in Law’s opener with Lyman Hall and West Haven.

Law baseball

Jaden Wywoda hit two triples and Brendan Buchner had a double in a 16-0 victory over Bunnell. Cole Pleimann and Declan Wywoda both had two hits in a 13-3 loss to Hand.

Golf

Law defeated Foran 197-208 at the par 36 Grassy Hill CC course. par 36). Jaden Archuleta shot a 42 to earn medalist honors Dylan Soule finished at 49, Pater Savoie 51 and Mike Chesson 55. Foran was led by Mia Coppola 47, Austin Weiss 54, Kaitlyn Dubowski 53 and Miles O'Sullivan 54.

Law boys’ tennis

Law lost 4-3 to Branford. Singles: Josh Berdon (B) def. Berat Genc 6-0, 6-1; William Mollow (B) def. Alastaire Balin 6-0, 6-0; Matt Gaudios (B) def. Arshaq Ahmed 6-0, 6-1; Adam Albrecht (B) def. Mason Turner 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Dan Folloni/Julien Roy (JL) def. Aidan Shamas/Mason Porras 6-0, 6-1; Rishabh Nair/Jonathan Uruchida (JL) def. Luke Baylis/Matt Law 6-0, 6-1; Zachary Moller/Dean O'Donnell (JL) def. Nirvan Paudyal/Dylan Dwyer 7-5, 7-6.

Law softball

Freshman Ella Franzman pitched a two-hit 11-0 shutout of Platt Tech in her first start. Freshman Mady Bull had a solo home run in the first inning and added two doubles and three runs scored. Grace Kantor hit a double. Madison Lusignan hit a double when Law defeated Sheehan 7-5 to improve to 3-1. Bull got the win.

Foran softball

Kendall LaMorte hit a home run for Foran in its 3-1 victory over North Haven. Morgan Viesselman got the win for the 2-1 Lions. Chloe Nittoly and Mary Rodrigues hit doubles.

Foran boys’ lacrosse

Foran defeated Lyman Hall 16-7 to open the season. Jack Cushman had five goals and an assist. Andrew Kupson had four goals. Eli Gomes scored three goals with two assists. Chris Adkins scored twice and had four assists. Matt Miller and Craig Mager scored one goal each. Joey Honcz, Liam Young and Max Howland had assists. Simon Collette made eight saves and Charlie Sampson two. Foran outshot Lyman Hall, 41-25. Gomes, Kupson (3), Cushman, Honcz (2) had goals in a 3-1 win over Branford. Collette had 14 saves.

Foran boys’ tennis

Foran defeated Lyman Hall 6-1. 7-0. Singles: Brady Campbell (LH) def. Ryan Purviance 7-5, 6-4; Arush Puri (F) def. Anshul Patel 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Danny Ruano (F) def Caiden McManus 6-0, 6-3; Tristan Adorno(F) wins for Foran by default; Doubles: Kerth Pokornowski and Kyle Pokornowski(F) def Joseph Marrone and Kevin Duong 6-4, 6-1; Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (F) Nathan Rininger and Parth Jalgaonkar 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Johann Chen and John Brown (F) def Pablo Domingues Soliz and Richard Yeung 6-2, 6-3.

Law girls’ tennis

Law swept Abbott Tech 7-0. Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Sierra Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Aylina Razeq 6-0, 6-0; Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Ariana Granzio 9-8 (7-2); Sabrina Lawless (L) def. Diana Jara 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Caroline Doyle/Olivia Hudak (L) def. Leslie Rodriguez/Brianna Razeq 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Giuliana Cuenca/Valentina Talero 6-0, 6-1; Chloe Haasch/Faith Santiago (L) def. Ashlyn Lema/Giovanna DaSilva 6-0, 6-2.

Foran girls’ tennis

Foran lost 6-1 to Sacred Heart Academy. Singles: Madison Rossetti (SHA) def Sara Money 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Cofrancesco (SHA) def Veda Lakkamraju 6-3, 6-1; Aggie Dalton (F) def Leah Jacques 6-2, 6-1; Tess Borowski (SHA) def Rumeysa Bayram 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Shelbe Vidal/Morgan Kovacs (SHA) def Bridget Kiernan/Sienna Mannino 6-2, 6-1; Julia DiAngelo/Mya Ajanaku (SHA) def Teagan Glass/Apneet Bhangoo 6-1, 6-1; Faith Hammond/Annika Burr (SHA) def Katelyn Vitaletti/Alexa Malerba 6-1, 6-0.