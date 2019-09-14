Foran-Law soccer play to scoreless tie

Two points in the standings were there for the taking when host Foran High played Jonathan Law to a 0-0 tie at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex in Milford on Saturday.

Settling for the one-point that comes with a deadlock was the optimum result, but it is what it is.

Law felt it had a higher percentage of ball possession; Foran thought it had enough chances.

“In the first half they had the better of the play,” Foran head coach Rick DiStefano said. “It was the polar-opposite in the second half. We had it better attacking and would have loved to get a win. This was a good barometer for us against a good team.”

Law head coach Mike Gruber said: “We put a lot of pressure on in that first half and we are disappointed with the result. We missed those chances, and they did more on defense in the second half. That leveled the chances.”

Goal keeping was the difference in this season opener for both teams.

Foran High junior Luca Marinelli faced seven shots and made six saves. Law sophomore Jaden Wywoda had six saves on eight shots.

“It was challenging, always exciting to open the season,” Marinelli said. “As a team, we want to achieve our main goal which is to make states. Overall, I thought we did a good job and we are looking forward to a good season.”

Wywoda said: “There was a lot of energy in this game, everyone was amped up. We played hard the entire game. Foran stuck to its game plan and they played a great game as well. They (his backline) are always communicating with me...They make my life so easy as a goalie.”

Ben Carlson, a junior, sophomores Owen Bell and Basit Iddriss, and freshman Jack D’Avignon were tasked with stopping Law in the final third.

“Our defense was solid, our shape was fine,” DiStefano said. “We weathered that early pressure and grew into the game. I thought our back was fine. Jack stopped being a freshman as soon as the whistle blew. He was fantastic.”

For the Lawmen, senior tri-captain Andrew Frenzel provided the seasoning needed with a young backline.

“This is the first game and I thought the defense really came together,” Gruber said of Franzel, junior Jacob Nastasia and sophomore Jackson Warters. “I thought they did very well and limited the good chances.”

Play was at its best in the final 10 minutes.

Law’s Lex Edwards ripped a shot on net from 20 yards out that was stopped by Marinelli in the 71st minute.

Foran’s Brendan May then placed a 30-yard cross on the head of Austin Vance by the far post, but Wywoda claimed the prize before it could beat him to the inside with 5:40 remaining.

Vance drew a foul, and a free kick from the sideline in the 76th minute. Ben Carlson put the ball in the middle of the box, where Wywoda rose above the crowd to snatch the ball.

Finally, Fillipe Mourao sent in Jon Vitale, whose shot was blocked by Foran’s Basit Iddriss for a Law corner.

Mourao’s left-footed kick went to Vitale, but Carlson slid to stop the chance and Foran earned a goal kick with just over a minute remaining.

In the first half, Connor Dimuro slipped a pass to the speeding Chris Wooten, who slipped by a defender over to have a shot sail over the crossbar in the 17th minute.

The Lions’ Christian Boutote got free in front, but Wywoda made a point-blank stop at 9:02 of the first half.

Law’s midfield was paced by Vitale, Cole Zamora, Jonathan Contaxis, Edwards, Mourao and Connor Dimuro.

Danny Silva, Thomas Kummer, along with attacking midfielders’ Brendan May, Sean Park and Vance, helped distribute the ball for the Lions.

The heat — and humidity — brought about increased call to action off the bench.

Coming in to lend a hand for the Lawmen were Wooten, Ryan Dimuro, Marcelo Silva, Lucas Piselli, Miguel Valenzuela and Dylan Soule.

Foran countered with Boutote, Sam Poffenberger, Mike Young, Marco Chantes, Aiden Deschaine, Eliot Poffenberger and Brayden Young.

Law will visit Wilbur Cross Tuesday at 6.

Foran is home to East Haven Monday at 6.