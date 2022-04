Mia Williams paced Foran with five goals in its 17-10 win at Rockville. Mallory Janik (3 goals), Kylee Payne (two), Grace Foley (two), Mackenzie Posey (two), Ava Deitelbaum and Celidgh Pikul rounded out the scoring. Williams and Deitelbaum had assists. Rylie Bryant made nine saves.

Law girls’ lacrosse

Elizabeth Ryan scored three goals in a 17-6 loss to Stratford/Bunnell. Zoe Johnson had two goals. Maya Rosado scored a goal.

Foran boys’ tennis

Foran defeated West Haven 5-2. Ryan Purviance, Arush Puri, Danny Ruano and Tristan Adorno swept singles. Keith Pokornowski and Kyle Pokornowski won at No. 1 doubles.

Foran softball

Winning pitcher Morgan Viesselman helped herself by going 4 for 5 with six RBIs for Foran in a 9-2 SCC win over Lyman Hall in Wallingford.

Law softball

Law scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat visiting New Canaan 4-2 to open the season. Courtney Hanson led off the sixth with a double and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Grace Kantor. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a dropped third strike. Freshman Mady Bull got the win in relief and struck out the last nine batters of the game.

Law baseball

Cody Dineson drove in two runs for Law in its 7-6 loss to Lyman Hall. Cole Pleimann, Mike Cosmas, Hunter Hoxie and Dineson each hit doubles.