Foran, Lauralton, Law represented on All-SCC teams

Recommended Video:

Jonathan Law’s Diontae Eady and Foran High’s John Shannon were named to the All-Southern Connecticut Conference first-team boys’ basketball team.

Katie Konareski from Law was a second-team choice for girls’ basketball.

Foran’s Leigha Howland was a second-team forward in girls’ hockey.

Milford co-op boys’ hockey forward Evan White was first-team Division III. Matt Gilebbi was a second-team selection as a forward.

Lauralton Hall cheerleaders Phoebe Flasko and Kiley Strong were each first team choices.

Boys Basketball

First Team: Zach Laput (Notre Dame), Ta’Zhon Daniels (Hillhouse), Diontae Eady (Jonathan Law), Malcolm Duncanson (West Haven), Dereyk Grant (Wilbur Cross), Peri Basimakopoulos (Shelton), Heston Tucker (Hamden), Ben Carroll (Notre Dame), Evan Scott Alexander (Hillhouse), Garrett Molampy (Sheehan), John Shannon (Foran), Kareem Grisham (Xavier)

Second Team: Stephen Kohs (Xavier), Jack McDonnell (Sheehan), Brian Belade (Shelton), Darius Esdaile (Wilbur Cross), Shea Sheffield (West Haven), Amadou Kamara (Notre Dame), Kevin Baxter (Branford), Kris Jackson (Sheehan), Joe DiGello (Amity Regional), Max Manjos (Fairfield Prep), Max McGillicuddy (Fairfield Prep), Chris Cahill (Guilford)

Girls Basketball

First Team: Jill Martin (Amity Regional), Sara Wohlgemuth (Daniel Hand), Brooke Salutari (Daniel Hand), Taylor Salato (East Haven), Alexis Pendziwater (East Haven), Asya Brandon (Hamden), Keyshan Johnson (Hillhouse), Caitlyn Hunt (Sheehan), Caitlyn Velez (Sheehan), Clarissa Pierre (Shelton), Amani Abuhatab (West Haven), April Artis (Wilbur Cross), Rayne Durant (Wilbur Cross)

Second Team: Karly King (Branford), Isabella Ragaini (East Haven), Elle Petra (Guilford), Rebecca Oberman-Levine (Hamden), Nielle Reaves (Hillhouse), Katie Konareski (Jonathan Law), Hailey Bruneau (Lyman Hall), Brianna Mik (Lyman Hall), Lilly Hedge (Mercy), Eveani Okwuosa (North Haven), Elena Farquharson (Sacred Heart Academy), Leya Vohra (Shelton), Dejah Middleton (Wilbur Cross)

John Shannon will captain the Foran boys basketball team this season. The Lions open with a visit to Lyman Hall in Wallingford tonight at 7. They will be home to Weston on Saturday at 1:30. John Shannon will captain the Foran boys basketball team this season. The Lions open with a visit to Lyman Hall in Wallingford tonight at 7. They will be home to Weston on Saturday at 1:30. Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Foran, Lauralton, Law represented on All-SCC teams 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Girls Ice Hockey

First Team

Forward: Madison Epke (Guilford), Taylor Nowak (West Haven), Demeri Carangelo (Hamden), Megan Froehlich (West Haven); Defense: Tess Csejka (Amity Regional), Brooke McNabola (SHA); Goalie: Bethany Karp (Pomperaug)

Second Team

Forward: Reilly Sargolini (Hamden), Leigha Howland (Foran), Haley Cable (Amity Regional), Catie Gregory (Newtown); Defense: Olivia Gill (Guilford), Caroline Cadelina (Amity Regional); Goalie: Christina Meadows (Branford)

Boys Ice Hockey - SCC/SWC

Division I

First Team

Forward: Aden Hotchkiss (Xavier), Jack Shane (Hamden), Mason Whitney (Fairfield Prep); Defense: Robbie Forleo (West Haven), Cooper Eckert (Fairfield Prep); Goalie: Connor Smith (Notre Dame-West Haven), Andrew Steitzel (Fairfield Prep)

Second Team

Forward: Brian Essing (Notre Dame-Fairfield), Joe Robinson (Immaculate), Kevin Moriarty (West Haven); Defense: J.J. Ford (Xavier), Sean Dupre (West Haven), Robbie Celentano (Hamden); Goalie: Jared Pliszka (West Haven)

Division II

First Team

Forward: Tatum Fitzmaurice (Daniel Hand), Jack Manware (Branford), Jack Dacey (Guilford); Defense: Chris Donadio (Branford), Don Funaro (North Haven); Goalie: Nick Maringola (Cheshire), Logan Hamilton (East Haven)

Second Team

Forward: Matt Petitt (Lyman Hall), Spencer Engstrom (Branford), Sean Dunfee (Watertown-Pomperaug), Niklas Vasiljevs (Cheshire); Defense: Mike O’Toole (Lyman Hall), John Gagliardi (Daniel Hand); Goalie: Jared Yakimoff (Branford)

Division III

First Team

Forward: Daniel McKiernan (JBWA), Devin Napoli (Sheehan), Anthony Romano (Sheehan); Defense: Cameron Schopfer (New Milford), Evan White (Milford); Goalie: Lee Confu (New Milford), Adam Thornberg (Shepaug)

Second Team

Forward: Kyle Cirillo (Masuk), Matt Gilebbi (Milford), Ian Donahue (New Milford), Luke Festa (Sheehan); Defense: Adam Kliczewski (Newtown), Teddy Blanchard (JBWA); Goalie: Markus Paltauf (Newtown)

Cheerleading

Bella Miranda (Branford), Jade Smith (Branford), Lila Beard (Branford), Reagan Gromko (Cheshire), Hannah Roberts (Cheshire), Izzy Carusone (Daniel Hand), Gina Ciotti (Daniel Hand), Emily VanKirk (Daniel Hand), Phoebe Flasko (Lauralton Hall), Kiley Strong (Lauralton Hall), Gianna D'Angelo (Lyman Hall), Paige Frederick (Mercy), Ashley Rodriguez (Mercy), Alyssa Cannavaciolo (North Haven), Sophie Kornacki (North Haven), Emily Orth (North Haven), Sophie Dewitt (Shelton), Saige McCarten (Shelton), Trista Oddo (Shelton), Carly Cambino (West Haven)