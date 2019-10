Foran, Hamden play five-set volleyball match

Foran’s Robin Jams and Tori Lanese led the Lions when in a 3-2 home SCC volleyball loss to Hamden on Wednesday.

Jans had eight blocks and two kills; Lanese had eight kills and a pair of aces.

Hamden won 20-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-18, 20-18.