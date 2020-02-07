Football Alliance announces 2020 matchups

Recommended Video:

A Newtown visit to Shelton for the second year in a row, a Hand trip to Bloomfield and a matchup of two defending state champions are among the highlights of the 2020 Connecticut High School Football Scheduling Alliance slate that was announced on Friday.

The alliance began in 2017 to create more competitive regular-season games. The upcoming schedule includes 101 interconference games across the state over every week of the season but the first and last.

The alliance schedule includes all 16 FCIAC teams, all 21 SCC teams, all 12 SWC teams, six of the 15 ECC teams and 30 of the 32 CCC teams (except the Bulkeley co-op and Lewis Mills). The NVL, CTC and Pequot Leagues don’t participate.

SWC teams will play four alliance games apiece. SCC teams will play two (Harding and West Haven) to five (Guilford), with most playing four. The CCC teams will each play one game except for East Catholic and Northwest Catholic, which will play two apiece. FCIAC teams will play two each except for Wilton, which adds a third at the end of the season. And the ECC teams involved will play from one to four games.

Defending Class LL champion Newtown’s alliance schedule includes a trip to Southington in Week 3, a visit from Ridgefield the next week, a visit from Cheshire in Week 7 and a visit to Shelton in Week 8. The Nighthawks beat Shelton 34-24 on Oct. 11 at Finn Stadium on the way to an undefeated season.

Class L champion St. Joseph will welcome in Windsor in Week 3 and visit Xavier in Week 4. Class M champion Weston’s four alliance games are at East Haven in Week 3, at Class S champ Sheehan the next week, and at home against onetime SWC rivals Law in Week 7 and Foran in Week 8. Sheehan’s other alliance games are at New Fairfield in Week 3 and at home against Northwest Catholic in Week 11.

Among the other highlights, Hand, the Class L runner-up, gets a visit from New Canaan in Week 3 and visits Bloomfield in Week 7. The Week 3 schedule includes Windsor at St. Joseph, Greenwich at Shelton and Simsbury at Darien. Fairfield Prep visits Greenwich in Week 4.

The alliance schedule includes two intraconference games to help balance out schedules, Guilford at Wilbur Cross in Week 7 and New Fairfield at Masuk a week later. The dates and times of games are to be announced.

Week 2 (Sept. 18-19)

Guilford (SCC) at New London (ECC)

Fitch (ECC) at Tolland (CCC)

Week 3 (Sept. 25-26)

Sheehan (SCC) at New Fairfield (SWC)

Bethel (SWC) at Northwest Catholic (CCC)

Avon (CCC) at Notre Dame-Fairfield (SWC)

RHAM (CCC) at Lyman Hall (SCC)

Law (SCC) at Stratford (SWC)

Weston (SWC) at East Haven (SCC)

Branford (SCC) at Barlow (SWC)

Foran (SCC) at Brookfield (SWC)

Wilton (FCIAC) at Notre Dame-West Haven (SCC)

Bridgeport Central (FCIAC) at Bassick (SCC)

New Canaan (FCIAC) at Hand (SCC)

Windsor (CCC) at St. Joseph (FCIAC)

North Haven (SCC) at Middletown (CCC)

Guilford (SCC) at Pomperaug (SWC)

E.O. Smith (CCC) at Fitch (ECC)

Bunnell (SWC) at Farmington (CCC)

Wilbur Cross (SCC) at Hartford Public (CCC)

Masuk (SWC) at Hillhouse (SCC)

Newtown (SWC) at Southington (CCC)

West Haven (SCC) at East Hartford (CCC)

Greenwich (FCIAC) at Shelton (SCC)

Stamford (FCIAC) at Amity (SCC)

Hamden (SCC) at Westhill (FCIAC)

Xavier (SCC) at Ridgefield (FCIAC)

Trumbull (FCIAC) at Glastonbury (CCC)

Fairfield Warde (FCIAC) at Hall (CCC)

Simsbury (CCC) at Darien (FCIAC)

Staples (FCIAC) at Cheshire (SCC)

McMahon (FCIAC) at Enfield (CCC)

Manchester (CCC) at Fairfield Ludlowe (FCIAC)

Norwalk (FCIAC) at New Britain (CCC)

South Windsor (CCC) at Danbury (FCIAC)

Harding (SCC) at New Milford (SWC)

Fairfield Prep (SCC) at Conard (CCC)

East Catholic (CCC) at Montville (ECC)

Week 4 (Oct. 2-3)

St. Joseph (FCIAC) at Xavier (SCC)

Notre Dame-Fairfield (SWC) at Rocky Hill (CCC)

Weston (SWC) at Sheehan (SCC)

New Fairfield (SWC) at Platt

Brookfield (SWC) at Law (SCC)

CREC (ECC) at Lyman Hall (SCC)

Barlow (SWC) at Foran (SCC)

Bethel (SWC) at Branford (SCC)

East Haven (SCC) at East Lyme (ECC)

Bristol Eastern (CCC) at Bassick (SCC)

Wethersfield (CCC) at Wilton (FCIAC)

Hand (SCC) at Masuk (SWC)

Maloney (CCC) at New Canaan (FCIAC)

Bridgeport Central (FCIAC) at Stratford (SWC)

Hillhouse (SCC) at Bunnell (SWC)

Fairfield Ludlowe (FCIAC) at Pomperaug (SWC)

North Haven (SCC) at Bristol Central (CCC)

Notre Dame-West Haven (SCC) at Newington (CCC)

Fairfield Prep (SCC) at Greenwich (FCIAC)

Amity (SCC) at Westhill (FCIAC)

Danbury (FCIAC) at New Milford (SWC)

Darien (FCIAC) at Norwich Free Academy (ECC)

Ridgefield (FCIAC) at Newtown (SWC)

Shelton (SCC) at Trumbull (FCIAC)

Cheshire (SCC) at Norwalk (FCIAC)

Stamford (FCIAC) at Harding (SCC)

Hamden (SCC) at McMahon (FCIAC)

Wilbur Cross (SCC) at Staples (FCIAC)

West Haven (SCC) at Fairfield Warde (FCIAC)

Week 5 (Oct. 9-10)

East Lyme (ECC) at Guilford (SCC)

Week 6 (Oct. 16-17)

Bassick (SCC) at CREC (ECC)

Week 7 (Oct. 23-24)

Cheshire (SCC) at Newtown (SWC)

Shelton (SCC) at Norwich Free Academy (ECC)

Fitch (ECC) at Fairfield Prep (SCC)

Hand (SCC) at Bloomfield (CCC)

New Milford (SWC) at Amity (SCC)

Guilford (SCC) at Wilbur Cross (SCC)*

Xavier (SCC) at East Lyme (ECC)

Masuk (SWC) at Notre Dame-West Haven (SCC)

Stratford (SWC) at North Haven (SCC)

Bunnell (SWC) at Hamden (SCC)

Notre Dame-Fairfield (SWC) at Foran (SCC)

Bassick (SCC) at Bethel (SWC)

Brookfield (SWC) at Branford (SCC)

East Haven (SCC) at Barlow (SWC)

Law (SCC) at Weston (SWC)

Lyman Hall (SCC) at New Fairfield (SWC)

Week 8 (Oct. 30-31)

Stratford (SWC) at Fitch (ECC)

Bunnell (SWC) at Hand (SCC)

Xavier (SCC) at New Milford (SWC)

Newtown (SWC) at Shelton (SCC)

Norwich Free Academy (ECC) at Cheshire (SCC)

Pomperaug (SWC) at North Haven (SCC)

Bethel (SWC) at Law (SCC)

Foran (SCC) at Weston (SWC)

Brookfield (SWC) at Guilford (SCC)

Barlow (SWC) at Plainville (CCC)

New Fairfield (SWC) at Masuk (SWC)*

Lyman Hall (SCC) at Notre Dame-Fairfield (SWC)

Week 9 (Nov. 6-7)

Branford (SCC) at East Catholic (CCC)

Week 10 (Nov. 13-14)

Berlin (CCC) at Hillhouse (SCC)

Week 11 (Nov. 20-21)

Norwich Free Academy (ECC) at Wilbur Cross (SCC)

Northwest Catholic (CCC) at Sheehan (SCC)

Pomperaug (SWC) at Wilton (FCIAC) (Nov. 19)