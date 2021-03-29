Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a 4-3 win and extend the Buffalo Sabres winless skid to 18 on Monday night.

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.