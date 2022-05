HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jac Caglione had a two-run single and a solo homer, No. 9 hitter Colby Halter had an RBI single and a solo shot and No. 7 seed Florida held off No. 3 seed Arkansas 7-5 in an elimination game at the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Florida (37-21) will play an elimination game on Saturday against the loser of Friday's game between No. 2 seed Texas A&M and No. 11 seed Alabama.