Florida State cold from deep, outlasts UNCG in NCAA tourney CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 3:39 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Raiquan Gray scored 17 points and No. 4 seed Florida State began what it hopes will be another deep NCAA Tournament run under coach Leonard Hamilton, holding off 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro 64-54 in the East Region on Saturday.
The Seminoles, who reached the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16 in the previous two tournaments, allowed the Spartans to hang around deep into the second half thanks to an uneven offensive performance.