Sports

Florida St. 88, Harvard 57

Anderson 2-11 0-0 4, Forbes 5-17 0-2 12, Mullaney 3-11 0-0 7, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 7-21 5-5 23, Krupa 3-6 0-1 7, Glenn-Bello 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffer 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-74 5-8 57

FLORIDA ST. (7-1)

Howard 2-5 0-0 5, Timpson 5-11 5-8 15, Bejedi 6-13 0-0 13, Latson 6-11 6-8 20, Massengill 2-7 0-0 5, Myers 2-3 1-2 5, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Turnage 3-6 0-0 6, Valenzuela 7-10 1-1 19, Totals 33-67 13-19 88

Harvard 19 10 13 15 57
Florida St. 26 17 27 18 88

3-Point Goals_Harvard 8-24 (Forbes 2-6, Mullaney 1-5, Turner 4-10, Krupa 1-2, Stauffer 0-1), Florida St. 9-19 (Howard 1-3, Bejedi 1-3, Latson 2-3, Massengill 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Valenzuela 4-5). Assists_Harvard 8 (Anderson 3, Turner 3), Florida St. 13 (Bejedi 4, Latson 4, Massengill 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Harvard 41 (Anderson 9), Florida St. 51 (Timpson 14). Total Fouls_Harvard 15, Florida St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_107.

