Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61

Rivers 3-7 0-0 7, Weir 3-6 1-2 8, Bishop 2-10 4-6 8, Catto 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 4-10 8-9 18, Johnston 7-14 2-2 20, Anderson 1-3 2-4 4, Largie 3-7 1-2 7, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Onu 0-0 0-0 0, Richie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-25 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason