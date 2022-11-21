Florida A&M edges D-II Albany State in OT, 70-65 for 1st win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Chatman and Hantz Louis-Jeune each hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to allow Florida A&M to hold off upset-minded, Division II Albany State, 70-65 on Monday night to earn its first win in five starts.

Maurice Dickson knocked down a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to pull the Golden Rams within a point, 66-65, but Louis-Jeune answered by hitting the first of two free throws two seconds later. Chatman added two free throws before Louis-Jeune again hit the first of two with a second left to set the final margin.