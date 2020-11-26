FG FT Reb
FLORIDA (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dut 21 3-6 2-2 1-2 0 1 8
Briggs 12 4-10 5-10 3-12 5 1 13
Moore 16 1-2 4-4 1-1 1 3 7
Rickards 29 3-5 2-2 1-8 2 2 9
Smith 31 8-14 3-4 2-11 3 4 20
Kinslow 20 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Sullivan 8 0-2 1-2 0-0 1 1 1
Chang 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Rainey 18 5-9 5-5 1-1 1 2 18
Merritt 29 3-6 0-0 1-6 1 3 8
Toonders 12 1-2 1-2 1-2 1 1 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-58 23-31 12-50 15 18 90

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rainey 3-6, Merritt 2-3, Moore 1-2, Rickards 1-1, Smith 1-3, Kinslow 1-2, Briggs 0-3, Toonders 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Smith 1, Sullivan 1, Toonders 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Merritt 4, Briggs 3, Dut 2, Smith 2, Moore 1, Rickards 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Smith 4, Briggs 2, Kinslow 2, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
GRAMBLING ST. (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Forte 9 3-4 0-0 0-0 2 5 6
Coleman 13 2-9 1-1 0-2 2 1 5
Holt 19 1-6 0-0 0-1 3 4 3
Morrow 24 1-3 0-1 0-4 3 4 2
Parramore 21 3-11 4-6 0-0 1 2 12
London 5 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 2 0
Vaughn 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Washington 17 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 3
Williams 26 0-5 4-8 2-6 1 0 4
Chairs 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 4 2
Johnson 29 1-6 0-0 1-5 1 1 2
King 18 4-5 0-0 2-6 1 1 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-57 10-19 7-27 15 24 47

Percentages: FG 29.825, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Parramore 2-5, Holt 1-3, Coleman 0-3, London 0-1, Washington 0-2, Williams 0-1, Chairs 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Morrow 1, Johnson 1, King 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Holt 3, Morrow 3, Chairs 3, Forte 2, Coleman 2, Parramore 1, Williams 1, Johnson 1, King 1)

Steals: 3 (Morrow 1, London 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Grambling St. 10 14 10 13 47
Florida 23 24 16 27 90

A_620

Officials_Beverly Roberts, Denise Brooks, Maggie Tieman