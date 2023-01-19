Florida 6, Montreal 2

Florida 0 5 1 \u2014 6 Montreal 0 0 2 \u2014 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 14 (Barkov), 6:30 (pp). 2, Florida, Bennett 11 (Lundell, Forsling), 8:27 (pp). 3, Florida, Tkachuk 23 (Reinhart, Montour), 14:58 (pp). 4, Florida, Smith 1 (Cousins, Gudas), 16:03. 5, Florida, Tkachuk 24 (Barkov, Reinhart), 19:17 (pp). Third Period_6, Montreal, Pitlick 2 (Hoffman, Barron), 2:12. 7, Montreal, Anderson 13 (Ylonen, Pitlick), 8:06. 8, Florida, Lomberg 6 (Verhaeghe, Bennett), 9:11. Shots on Goal_Florida 11-22-7_40. Montreal 9-7-9_25. Power-play opportunities_Florida 4 of 8; Montreal 0 of 5. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 12-13-2 (0 shots-0 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 9-8-2 (33-28), Montreal, Primeau 0-0-0 (7-6). A_21,105 (21,288). T_2:36. Referees_Jake Brenk, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Matt MacPherson.